NTR to shoot for two simultaneous Films

NTR is occupied with RRR for four years and it was in 2018, his last film Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava released. The actor is now keen to work without breaks and he is planning to take two simultaneous films. NTR signed an action entertainer in the direction of Koratala Siva and the film starts rolling in April. The film will have its formal launch soon and Kiara Advani is the leading lady. NTR also signed a sports drama in the direction of Buchi Babu and the film will have its official launch in April.

NTR is in plans to complete two back-to-back schedules of Koratala Siva’s film and he will join the sets of Buchi Babu’s film. Tarak is keen to complete both these films by the end of this year and the release dates will be finalized at a later date. Peddi is the title considered for Buchi Babu’s film and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.

NTR is also holding talks with Prashanth Neel for a pan-Indian film and he is in touch with directors like Trivikram and Atlee.