Pic Talk: Two Superstars in One Frame

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan will be playing an important role in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie God Father. Salman Khan joined the sets recently and the shoot is happening in a special set in Mumbai. The makers made an official announcement about the same and released a picture of Megastar welcoming Salman Khan to the sets. Their portions will be completed in a single schedule.

God Father is the remake of Malayalam film Lucifer. Mohan Raja is the director and Nayanthara, Satyadev will be seen in other important roles. NV Prasad and Ram Charan are jointly producing God Father and the film releases this year. Chiranjeevi completed the shoot of Acharya and the film releases on April 29th. He is also shooting for Bhola Shankar and an untitled film in the direction of Bobby.