Kannada actor Duniya Vijay’s first look poster from ‘NBK107’ out now

The makers of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming movie ‘NBK107’, unveiled an intense poster featuring Kannada actor Duniya Vijay from the movie.

The makers introduce Duniya Vijay as ‘Musali Madugu Pratap Reddy’ in the upcoming commercial drama.

Duniya Vijay’s fierce appearance as he smokes a cigar is intimidating in the poster.

Hinting at the kind of role the actor will essay in the movie, the poster establishes Duniya Vijay as a nefarious villain in the Balakrishna-starrer.

Billed to be an action drama, Balakrishna will be seen in a titular role in the yet-to-be-titled movie. Gopichand Mallineni, who recently picked up with the hit movie ‘Krack’, is the director, while writer Sai Madhav Burra provides dialogues for the movie.

Tollywood’s leading production house Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the project in which ‘Gabbar Singh’ actress Shruti Haasan plays heroine opposite Balakrishna.

Tamil actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be seen in a significant role.

Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are producing the film, while S Thaman renders soundtracks, while Rishi Punjabi will handle the cinematography.