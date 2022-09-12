Record deals for Vijay’s Vaarasudu

Tamil actor Vijay is shooting for a bilingual which is titled Vaarasudu and it is directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The makers of the film announced that the film will have a Sankranthi 2023 release. The shoot of the film was uninterrupted because of the recent Tollywood Producers’ strike. The makers now closed the entire non-theatrical deals and they fetched Rs 120 crores. The satellite rights of Vaarasudu are bought by Sun Network for a whopping Rs 50 crores.

Amazon Prime acquired the digital rights of all the languages for Rs 60 crores and T Series bagged the audio rights for Rs 10 crores. This is a record among Vijay’s films. Vaarasudu is being made on a budget close to Rs 160 crores and the Tamil theatrical rights would be sold for record prices. Dil Raju is the producer and Thaman scores the music and background score. Rashmika is the leading lady and Vaarasudu is an action-packed mass entertainer.