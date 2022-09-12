Bigg boss Day 7: Sunday Funday with the King

Sunday episodes of Bigg boss are always fun to watch as these episodes are usually filled with fun activities and also have the suspense element of who will be leaving the house.

Star of the week:

Nagarjuna conducted a fun game that tests who knows the housemates well. Baladitya, who is also the captain of the house, surprised Nagarjuna as well as the viewers by showing how much he knows about all the housemates. He was accordingly given the star of the week award. He also shown his spontaneity when he was asked to describe the ladies of the house.

Nominations

:

Today Faima was the first one to get saved from the elimination. Then Revant got saved. Then, Nagarjuna asked the housemates to name one of these three and reveal their complaint on that person. Almost 14 housemates complained on Inaya. Later, after Arohi got saved, the final tie breaker was between Inaya and Abhinayasri. However, to the delight of both the housemates, Nagarjuna announced that both are safe and none leaving the house this week. It also looked fair for the audience. But the inside report is that Inaya was supposed to leave the house but Bigg boss team wanted to save her like they did the same to Mehaboob in season 4 – as the makers of the show are sure that Inaya can win audiences given some more time.