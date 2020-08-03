Record price for Most Eligible Bachelor Satellite Rights

Akkineni youngster Akhil Akkineni has all his hopes on Most Eligible Bachelor, a family entertainer. After three back to back disappointments, Akhil is quite confident on tasting success with Most Eligible Bachelor. The film is in the last leg of shoot and is aimed for Sankranthi 2021 release. The non-theatrical deals of Most Eligible Bachelor are being closed currently. The satellite rights of Most Eligible Bachelor fetched Rs 6.5 crores which is highest among Akhil’s movies.

Star MAA acquired the satellite rights of Most Eligible Bachelor for such a record price. Bommarillu Baskar is the director and Pooja Hegde plays the leading lady. GA2 Pictures are the producers. Three weeks of shoot of Most Eligible Bachelor is left pending which would be wrapped up soon. Akhil is yet to sign his next and he is currently busy finalizing his next projects.