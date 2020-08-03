Quit, seek re-election on Amaravati: Naidu dares Jagan

Forrmer chief minister and TDP president Chandrababu Naidu on Monday threw a challenge at Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy to seek re-election as a referendum on the three capitals issue.

Naidu challenged the YSRCP leaders to resign and seek fresh voting on Amaravati. He said the TDP leaders, including himself are ready to resign and seek re-election. “We are ready to quit. Will you also resign and seek a fresh vote on Amaravati and your unwise decision to create three capitals,” Naidu asked.

Naidu said Jagan Mohan Reddy has betrayed the farmers by announcing that the capital will be shifted to Vizag from Amaravati. He reminded Jagan that he once spoke in favour of Amaravati as only capital of the state on the floor of the Assembly when he was the Opposition leader prior to 2019 elections. But, after coming to power, the chief minister reversed his decision . “This is betrayal. The dreams of five crore people of Andhra Pradesh remain shattered and farmers aspirations have been butchered by this chief minister,” Naidu criticized.

Naidu termed it as a historic blunder AP Governor’s stamp of approval to the Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill and the CRDA Repeal Bill. The TDP slammed the chief minister for the proposed three capitals move stating that it was an unlawful decision in violation of the AP Reorganisation Act 2014.

The TDP leader pledged his support to the farmers and stated that his party will join the agitation in response to the call given by the Amaravati Joint Action Committee all over the State. He also appealed to intensify the agitation against ‘vicious and atrocious’ capital shifting.

If you have guts, take up Naidu’s challenge: Yanamala to Jagan

Former finance minister and TDP floor leader in the State council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu asked Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to take up the open challenge thrown at him by TDP president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and seek re-election by dissolving the Assembly over the three capitals issue.

In a statement, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu asked the Andhra Pradesh government if it had the guts to dissolve the Assembly and go for re-election over the three capitals row as demanded by Naidu.

“Will the YSRCP take up the challenge and dissolve the assembly? Naidu gave 48 hours time, will the Jagan party respond to it and seek re-election on the Amaravati and trifurcation of the state. If the Jagan government thinks creation of three capitals is a wise decision, let it go to people and see its opinion by going for re-election,” Yanamala stated..

The TDP floor leader in the State council asked the YSRCP government to elicit public opinion and know what people were thinking about the proposed trifurcation of the capital before taking any decision that would have far-reaching implications for the State.

Yanamala Ramakrishnudu further reminded the YSRCP leadership that the TDP government had decided to set up capital in Amaravati as per the Sivaramakrishnan Committee’s recommendations, and pointed out that the Act envisaged development of a single capital city, but not three capitals as mooted by Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He also said the capital formation is not a state subject, but wrested with the Central government reminding that the three capitals cannot be possible without making amendments to the AP Reorganization Act, 2014. “The decision on three capitals solely wrested with the central government since AP Reorganization Act was enacted by Parliament,” the senior TDP leader reminded.

The government has no concern for the farmers who have been demanding that Amaravati be retained as the capital. When Jagan Mohan Reddy was the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly he supported Amaravati as the capital. But he made a U-turn after riding to power. This clearly shows that Jagan has betrayed the farmers and the people of Andhra Pradesh. Jagan is a tughlaq. The trifurcation of the state has become the biggest joke in the country,” Yanamala commented.