Jagan return gifts: 6 Development Board for 13 districts

The people of Andhra Pradesh are in a state of shock and disbelief since the Governor approved 3 Capitals and is preparing to hoist the National Flag for next Independence Day in Visakhapatnam. The Amaravati farmers and residents of Capital districts are especially upset because of the shifting of Executive Capital out of their land. At this juncture, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy was going to please the people and raise their hopes with a new promise.

Mr. Jagan Reddy is soon going to give return gifts to all the regions. He has proposed six ‘Regional Development Boards’ to cover all the 13 districts in the State. This is based on the recommendations made by the Boston Consulting Group. With this, whatever development that may be missing, will come back to nook and corner of the State. These boards will also fill the gap that the Capital is not centrally located once Secretariat and CMO begin function from Visakhapatnam.

The Government’s proposal is to form these Regional Boards consisting of the districts as follows:

1. North Andhra Board – Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam.

2. Godavari Delta Board – East Godavari and West Godavari.

3. Krishna Delta Board – Krishna and Guntur.

4. South Andhra Board – Prakasam and Nellore.

5. East Rayalaseema Board – Kadapa and Chittoor.

6. West Rayalaseema Board – Kurnool and Anantapur.