Ravi Teja busy with five projects

Mass Raja Ravi Teja was once the most bankable actors of Telugu cinema. A series of disasters left the actor disturbed but he continued to sign back to back projects. He is shooting for an action entertainer titled Krack that will release soon. He will immediately join Ramesh Varma’s project after he completes Krack. Ravi Teja is holding talks with Trinadha Rao Nakkina for a comic entertainer that will start soon. He also gave his nod for the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum which is a multi-starrer and will start next year.

Ravi Teja and Vakkantham Vamsi are in talks for a film and the veteran actor loved the script. Despite of scoring back to back flops, Ravi Teja has a strong lineup of films. Ravi Teja is one actor who can complete a project at the earliest without breaks. The non-theatrical rights of his films are fetching decent prices and Ravi Teja even did not slash down his remuneration after a series of flops. Ravi Teja is the only Tollywood actor who lined up five back to back films. He is in plans to work without breaks soon after the coronavirus pandemic comes to an end.