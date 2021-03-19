Relief to Naidu, Narayana: AP High Court stays CID inquiry in Amaravathi land scam

In a major relief to TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and former municipal minister P Narayana, the AP High Court today (Friday) issued stay orders on CID cases filed against him in Amaravathi land scam.

The AP High Court issued stay orders for four weeks and directed CID not to proceed against Naidu and Narayana.

The APCID had recently served notices on Chandrababu and Narayana and directed them to appear before it for inquiry on March 24 in connection with irregularities on assigned lands in the Amaravathi capital city project.

The CID also filed FIR against them.

Naidu and Narayana approached AP High Court against CID notices and FIR.

In their petitions, Naidu and Narayana told High Court that the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh had filed false cases against them out of ‘political vendetta’.

The HC agreed with the arguments made by the lawyers of Naidu and Narayana.

The HC directed CID to submit evidence against Naidu and Narayana on alleged irregularities in land pooling for Amaravathi.

It asked CID to inform what evidences they had gathered in their investigation.

However, the CID told HC that it cannot disclose details at this stage as the investigation is in the primary stage and if they were allowed to conduct full-fledged inquiry, they can gather all the details and evidence.