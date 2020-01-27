Remove YSRCP colours on panchayat office buildings: AP High Court

The AP High Court on Monday took strong exception to YSRCP government’s decision to paint gram panchayat office buildings in YSRCP party colours.

The Court directed the state government to remove YSRCP colours on panchayat office buildings as they belong to the state government and not YSRCP.

A petition was filed in the High Court challenging the decision of YSRCP government to paint gram panchayat buildings in YSRCP colours.

The High Court made it clear that government buildings are public property and no political party or government has the power to paint them in party colours.

The High Court said since the elections for gram panchayats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled to be held soon, the YSRCP colours on panchayat office buildings should be removed immediately.

The court directed AP Election Commission to take steps in this regard immediately and ensure that the party colours are removed.