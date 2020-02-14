Renu Desai clears air about the ongoing speculations

Pawan Kalyan’s ex-wife Renu Desai has been leading an individual life in Pune from some time. With her love for cinema, the veteran actress decided to direct films. She is soon directing her first Telugu film and to make herself available, Renu Desai along with her children Akira and Adya relocated to Hyderabad. Renu bought a swanky apartment in a gated community in the city. It all started after a gossip portal published an article saying that Pawan Kalyan bought a lavish apartment for Renu Desai and her children in Hyderabad.

Without any fact check, right from the news channels to the media houses and web portals, everyone made sure that the news was present in their columns. Renu Desai was left in shock after she received hundreds of calls regarding the news. An emotional Renu Desai penned a post on her official Facebook page to put an end to all the rumors. She clarified that she never took a penny from Pawan Kalyan till date as she loves to be independent. Renu requested the media and people not to defame her character and the respect she earned from the past few years.

Renu even asked the media not to take this post in a negative manner so that it triggers a new war with Pawan Kalyan’s fans.