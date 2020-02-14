Nithiin turns prisoner for Check

Young actor Nithiin is on a roll even after a series of disasters. The actor pinned all his hopes on Bheeshma which is carrying decent expectations and is hitting the screens next week. The actor is busy with the shoot of his next film Rang De which is a romantic drama and will release post-summer. Nithiin also started shooting for his next film in the direction of Chandrasekhar Yeleti recently.

The film is an action thriller and the makers locked ‘Check’ as the title for the film. The entire film happens in a jail and Nithiin plays a prisoner in this action drama. Chandrasekhar Yeleti is said to be coming out with one more innovative attempt. Priya Varrier is the leading lady and Bhavya Creations are the producers. Check will release sometime later this year.