YCP-TDP blame game ahead of Jagan Delhi visit

In just two days, AP Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy is making a second visit to Delhi. This time, he is going to meet Amit Shah at 9 p.m. tonight. The unusual late night appointment has triggered lot of political speculation in AP. On its part, the TDP leaders are saying that Jagan’s repeated visits without any positive results for AP showed how weak his position has become in front of the Modi-Shah duo. The Opposition leaders are asking why CM or his MPs are unable to explain why the Centre is not giving any funds or not granting any new projects to the state. Despite this, why is it that Jagan Reddy is making desperate visits to Delhi for appointments with Modi-Shah?

On the other hand, YCP Ministers are strongly hitting back saying that Chandrababu Naidu has literally gone into hiding after the IT raids on his former personal secretary Srinivas. Minister Botsa Satyanarayana says that instead of explaining to people about IT raids, TDP leaders maligning Jagan’s Delhi tour. Botsa boldly said that their party would join the BJP-led NDA if required in the larger interests of Andhra Pradesh. Botsa further announced that AP Capital shifting has already begun and nobody can make it irreversible at this stage.