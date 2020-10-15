Renu Desai second innings: Aadhya

After a hiatus of over 17 years, Renu Desai is gearing for her second innings in films. Renu was last seen in a Telugu movie in the year 2000 in blockbuster Badiri and lesser known James Pandu and she quit acting after her marriage with Pawan Kalyan in 2010.

It is learnt that Renu Desai has signed a movie titled ‘Aadhya’, a pan-India movie. Incidentally, ‘Aadhya’ is the name of Renu Desai and Pawan Kalyan’s 10-year-old daughter.

The movie ‘Aadhya’ is said to be female oriented where Renu Desai will appear in a powerful role. The movie stars Nandini Rai and Kabali fame Sai Dhansika as well as Bollywood actor Vaibhav Tatwawaadi. Husharu fame Teja Kurapati and Geethika Ratan will play the role of a young couple im the movie which is produced by S Rajinikanth.

Before her entry into Telugu films, Desai was a model and appeared in the music video of Shankar Mahadevan’s song “Breathless” Renu Desai starred super hit films Badri and Johnny with Pawan Kalyan. In 2013, she turned producer with Mangalashtak Once More and turned director with Ishq Wala Love in 2014.

Renu Desai started her career as a model and appeared in many fashion shows and advertisements. The charming lady also dabbles in poetry.