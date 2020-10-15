Jana Senani raises questions on Jagan Disha Act

What’s the use of passing the Disha Act when it can’t punish the perpetrators of atrocities on women and girls? What has the YCP Government achieved when it can’t check the rising attacks and atrocities?

Jana Senani has made this direct attack on the Jaganmohan Reddy government following the growing public backlash on continuing atrocities on women. Senani said that he was greatly pained at the ghastly murder of Divya Tejaswini who fell victim to the brutal acts of a maniac. He expressed strong resentment over the Government and the police for not taking proper action.

Senani referred to the molestation attack on a girl by an evangelist in Tirupati. The Government has not filed any case immediately after the incident. Only when the family members complained in the Spandana programme did the official machinery make some effort. The police action is not satisfactory even in respect of the molestation cases.

Pawan has expressed his dissatisfaction against the Jagan Reddy government for not checking the atrocities and murders. His comments come amid the Opposition’s allegations against the ruling party activists for misusing the official machinery.