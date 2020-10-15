KCR writes to Modi for flood relief funds

Telangana State Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking central funds towards floods relief.

In the letter to the Prime Minister, KCR informed that the state has incurred losses to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore due to floods.

KCR has urged the central government to release Rs 1,350 crore immediately for rehabilitation and relief works in the wake of heavy rains.

At least 32 people have been killed in Telangana in rain-related incidents. On Thursday, the Chief Minister conducted a review meeting on the situation in the state due to heavy rains and the resultant floods. A deep depression passed over the state in the last two days, unleashing heavy rain and widespread destruction. Relief operations are under way.

Torrential rain pounded Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday, submerging low-lying areas, triggering roof and wall collapses.

Minister for municipal administration and urban development K T Rama Rao said as many as 40 relief camps had been set up where food and water were being arranged for nearly 80,000 people.

