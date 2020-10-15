Megastar’s new shock for Koratala Siva

Megastar Chiranjeevi is busy with the shoot of Acharya. He voluntarily called off the shoot of Acharya in March with the coronavirus spread. The shoot is yet to resume and there are plans going on to kick-start the shoot from the last week of October. Koratala Siva is the director of Acharya and the top director has been in waiting mode from some time. Koratala Siva wanted Chiranjeevi to join the sets from November but it was a straight no from the Megastar.

The top actor wants to wait for some more time to resume the shoot of Acharya and as per the update, the shoot of the film may not happen in November. Koratala Siva will miss a chance to release the film for summer now if the film’s shoot will not resume soon. There are talks that Ram Charan will shoot for his portions of Acharya soon but there are no traces about it. Koratala Siva will now have to wait for some more time to start his work. Kajal is the leading lady and Matinee Entertainments are the producers.