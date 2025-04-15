x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet
Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography
Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography
Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change
Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change
Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change
Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change
Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet
Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet
Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test
Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test
Preity Zinta FlashBack Friday
Preity Zinta FlashBack Friday
Bellamkonda Sreenivas Style Statement
Bellamkonda Sreenivas Style Statement
Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan
Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan
Raashii Khanna Cool Look
Raashii Khanna Cool Look
Keerthi Pandiyan Golden Hour Photoshoot
Keerthi Pandiyan Golden Hour Photoshoot
Kalyani Priyadarshan Glamours Look In Yellow
Kalyani Priyadarshan Glamours Look In Yellow
Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations
Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet
Malaika Arora’s fav things
Malaika Arora’s fav things
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Black
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Black
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Replacement for Kiara Advani found in Don 3

Published on April 15, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
ASOV is a gripping emotional action tale
image
Replacement for Kiara Advani found in Don 3
image
Massive Budget for Zombie Reddy Sequel
image
HIT 3 Trailer Beats Rajamouli Films
image
Ilayaraja issues notices to Mythri Movie Makers

Replacement for Kiara Advani found in Don 3

Bollywood top actress Kiara Advani is on board to play the leading lady in Don 3 featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The film’s director Farhan Akhtar wanted more time for the pre-production work and the shoot is delayed by a year. Kiara Advani had to walk out of the project as she would be on a maternity break and away from work. The team has been on a hunt for the right actress to replace Kiara Advani. The team has now found the perfect replacement for Kiara and the makers have roped in Sharvari for the role.

Sharvari shot fame with a sleeper hit Munjya last year and she went on a signing spree. She is busy with many Bollywood films. The actress had releases like Maharaj and Vedaa. She also completed the shoot of Alpha and the film has Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. Sharvari now got the big opportunity through Don 3. The filming starts before the end of this year and it will be produced by Excel Entertainments.

Next ASOV is a gripping emotional action tale Previous Massive Budget for Zombie Reddy Sequel
else

TRENDING

image
ASOV is a gripping emotional action tale
image
Replacement for Kiara Advani found in Don 3
image
Massive Budget for Zombie Reddy Sequel

Latest

image
ASOV is a gripping emotional action tale
image
Replacement for Kiara Advani found in Don 3
image
Massive Budget for Zombie Reddy Sequel
image
HIT 3 Trailer Beats Rajamouli Films
image
Ilayaraja issues notices to Mythri Movie Makers

Most Read

image
Banking Fraudster Mehul Choksi Finally Arrested
image
Andhra Pradesh Aqua Exporters Celebrate as US Market Opens Up
image
Tougher Immigration Process for Foreign Spouses of US Citizens and Green Card Holders

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test Preity Zinta FlashBack Friday Bellamkonda Sreenivas Style Statement Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan Raashii Khanna Cool Look Keerthi Pandiyan Golden Hour Photoshoot Kalyani Priyadarshan Glamours Look In Yellow Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet Malaika Arora’s fav things Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Black Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions