Replacement for Kiara Advani found in Don 3

Bollywood top actress Kiara Advani is on board to play the leading lady in Don 3 featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The film’s director Farhan Akhtar wanted more time for the pre-production work and the shoot is delayed by a year. Kiara Advani had to walk out of the project as she would be on a maternity break and away from work. The team has been on a hunt for the right actress to replace Kiara Advani. The team has now found the perfect replacement for Kiara and the makers have roped in Sharvari for the role.

Sharvari shot fame with a sleeper hit Munjya last year and she went on a signing spree. She is busy with many Bollywood films. The actress had releases like Maharaj and Vedaa. She also completed the shoot of Alpha and the film has Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. Sharvari now got the big opportunity through Don 3. The filming starts before the end of this year and it will be produced by Excel Entertainments.