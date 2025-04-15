Massive Budget for Zombie Reddy Sequel

After the super success of Hanuman, Teja Sajja and Prasanth Varma are in huge demand. They are busy with several films and they collaborated for Zombie Reddy in the past. The plans for the sequel is going on from a long time and Prasanth Varma’s team is working on the script. The entire script of Zombie Reddy 2 is locked and Suparn Verma of Rana Naidu fame will direct the film. Prasanth Varma will restrict himself to scripting.

The latest update says that Zombie Reddy 2 is planned on a record budget of Rs 125 crores. S Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments will produce this prestigious project and the shoot commences this year. One more top actor of Telugu cinema will be seen in a crucial role while Teja Sajja will take the major face. An official announcement about the film will be made soon. Teja Sajja is currently busy with Mirai and the film is gearing up for August release this year.