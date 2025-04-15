x
Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet
Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography
Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change
Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change
Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet
Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test
Preity Zinta FlashBack Friday
Bellamkonda Sreenivas Style Statement
Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan
Raashii Khanna Cool Look
Keerthi Pandiyan Golden Hour Photoshoot
Kalyani Priyadarshan Glamours Look In Yellow
Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet
Malaika Arora’s fav things
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Black
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions
Massive Budget for Zombie Reddy Sequel

Published on April 15, 2025 by swathy

After the super success of Hanuman, Teja Sajja and Prasanth Varma are in huge demand. They are busy with several films and they collaborated for Zombie Reddy in the past. The plans for the sequel is going on from a long time and Prasanth Varma’s team is working on the script. The entire script of Zombie Reddy 2 is locked and Suparn Verma of Rana Naidu fame will direct the film. Prasanth Varma will restrict himself to scripting.

The latest update says that Zombie Reddy 2 is planned on a record budget of Rs 125 crores. S Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments will produce this prestigious project and the shoot commences this year. One more top actor of Telugu cinema will be seen in a crucial role while Teja Sajja will take the major face. An official announcement about the film will be made soon. Teja Sajja is currently busy with Mirai and the film is gearing up for August release this year.

