Revanth land grabbing issue: HC records statement of Advocate General

The Telangana High Court on Friday recorded the statement of the Advocate General of the state BS Prasad that the government would act as per due process of law on the issue of Gopanapally lands pertaining to Congress MP A Revanth Reddy and his brother Kondal Reddy. He also told the HC that the government had not initiated any action in the issue so far.

Following this, a single judge bench headed by Justice A. Rajasekhara Reddy disposed off the petition filed by Revanth reddy and his brother.

In their petitions, the two brothers have urged the HC to issue directions to the state government to not interfere with the peaceful possession and enjoyment of land owned by them in Gopanapally village of Sherilingampally mandal in Ranga Reddy district. They told the HC that the RDO and the Tehsildar of the area came to the land of the petitioner located in Survey No 127 of the revenue village and asked them to hand over the possession of the same without following any due process of law. They also said that the two officials conducted the inquiry on their land without serving any notice on them.

They urged the HC to declare the action of the officials of the state government in trying to takeover their land on the basis of the report submitted by the RDO on February 28,2020 was illegal, arbitrary and and violative of principles of natural justice.