Why are Pawan and BJP not fighting for BC quota?

The AP local body elections are indeed a deciding factor in the state politics right now. People will be giving their decision for or against the 3 Capitals announcement of CM Jaganmohan Reddy. Local issues may dominate to some extent, but the game-changing decisions in last nine months of Jagan rule have certainly affected the common man. Moreover, BCs took the worst hit as they are losing 10 per cent reservations because of Jagan’s decision not to file SLP in Supreme Court. Chandrababu Naidu has taken full advantage out of this. He has already begun campaigning with main focus on BC quota. He got his BC leaders file an SLP in the Apex Court as well.

Then what about Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan and BJP? Pawan has got more than 6 per cent vote share in 2019 elections. He cannot ignore the large chunk of BC votebanks like BJP, which got less than 1 per cent vote share in 2019. As of now, BJP advisors in Delhi are obviously taking decisions more or less in favour of Jagan Reddy. Is Pawan simply following BJP policy not to fully support any issue that is taken up by Naidu? Analysts say that such a policy will certainly hit Pawan while BJP has nothing much to lose in AP.