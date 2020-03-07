Pawan Kalyan’s next to release for Diwali

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is busy with back to back films. The actor is currently completing Vakeel Saab which is slated for summer release this year. He will join the sets of Krish’ film from tomorrow and will shoot for some crucial episodes. Pawan Kalyan is in plans to complete the entire shoot for the film by August. The makers are keen on having a November release for the film.

The film may release on November 13th covering the Diwali weekend as per the update. There are several speculations about the female leads. This film is a periodic drama and Pawan Kalyan plays a thief in this big-budget periodic drama. Keeravani is composing the tunes and AM Rathnam is the producer. Pawan Kalyan also signed Harish Shankar’s film that will roll during the end of this year.