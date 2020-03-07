Rajamouli yet to give a clarity to Tarak and Charan

SS Rajamouli is carving out RRR which is surely the most awaited Indian film. With the film’s release date announced, the release dates of several biggies got pushed. There are talks that the lead actors NTR and Ram Charan will be relieved from work by May this year initially. But Rajamouli is yet to give complete clarity on this. Rajamouli is one director who is a perfectionist and he takes ample time to complete the shoot.

Alia Bhatt is yet to enter the set and shoot for her part. There is enough amount of shoot left and a clarity is expected in the coming months. As of now, Tarak and Ram Charan are yet to update the filmmakers of their upcoming projects about their exit from RRR se. The shoot of RRR is taking place in Hyderabad. Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn and Samuthirakani play other crucial roles in this periodic drama. The film is slated for January 8th, 2021 release.