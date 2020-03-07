Will Jagan accept Venkaiah challenge?

AP Ministers sarcastically wrote to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu for using his good offices to get Rs 2,498 Cr released from the Centre to the state government. Now, Venkaiah immediately took up the issue and got the amount released from the Centre. He talked to the Union Ministers concerned and silently made his efforts to get the funds finally released.

Political circles are now full of speculation about the future response of AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy. Will Jagan immediately use this amount to clear the dues to the paddy farmers? CM is usually not in the habit of using Central funds for the purpose for which they are released. He diverted hundreds of crores to his pet programmes of Navaratnalu Cash Transfer promises to his party votebanks.

Analysts say that it’s going to be real challenge for Jagan Reddy now. Venkaiah is known for bitter attacks on his rivals. Now, Venkaiah took it as his personal issue to ensure payments to paddy farmers in AP. This issue is expected to shake up AP political scene ahead of local polls.