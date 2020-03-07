GA2 and UV To Release Pradeep’s Film

Anchor Pradeep is testing his luck as hero with a romantic entertainer 30 Rojullo Preminchatam Ela. It is a debut film as heroine for Amritha Iyer and director Munna. Latest update is the film’s release date is finalized and it will be released through GA2 and UV.

It is heard that, contented with the content of the film, GA2 and UV have determined to release the film worldwide. With top distribution houses backing the film, it will have good release in Telugu states and overseas as well.

Anup Rubens is scoring music for the film and already couple of songs are super hits. Kannada star producer SV Babu is producing the film under SV Productions banner.