Top cinematographer on board for Nani’s Next

Nani signed a film for Rahul Sankrityan and the film is titled Shyam Singha Roy. The film is said to be a periodic film which will be made on a huge budget. The makers are said to be pumping out huge money to get some top technicians on board for the project. Top music composer AR Rahman is already in talks to compose the music for Shyam Singha Roy.

As per the latest news, the country’s top lensman Nirav Shah is in talks as the cinematographer for Shyam Singha Roy. Nirav Shah worked for several top Hindi and Tamil films in his career. He is currently working for Vishal’s Detective 2 which is under shoot. The shoot of Shyam Singha Roy will start from June and the film is aimed for December 25th release. Sai Pallavi is the leading lady and Sithara Entertainments are the producers.