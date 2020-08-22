Revanth Reddy, Mallu Ravi arrested

Working president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) and Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy and party president vice-president Mallu Ravi were arrested by the police when they were on their way to meet the families of those killed in the fire mishap at Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (TSGenco).

Five engineers of TSGenco were among the nine killed after the massive fire swept through the plant. The engineers were doing maintenance job of electric panels when the mishap took place.

The vehicles of the two Congress leaders were stopped by the police at Velaturu Gate in Uppununthala mandal of Mahbubnagar district. Tension prevailed for some time when the Congress leaders picked up an argument with the police who barred the two leaders from heading to Srisailam. The police informed that they cannot be permitted to visit the families of those who killed in the fire mishap since an investigation by the CID is underway.

Revanth Reddy condemned the arrest as most undemocratic and stated that the KCR government is using the police to muzzle deny the democratic rights of the people. Uttam Kumar Reddy also condemned the arrests.

On Friday, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ordered a comprehensive enquiry by Crime Investigation Department (CID) into the cause of the accident. Govind Singh, CID’s additional director of police, has been appointed as the inquiry officer. Singh has been asked to submit a report at the earliest.