Suriya’s surprising Vinayaka Chavithi announcement

The film actors and directors are just waiting for the coronavirus pandemic to calm down so that they can return back to work. It has been over five months and there is no clarity on when the shoots would resume and the theatres will reopen. Suriya is the next actor to join the digital race and his next film Soorarai Pottru is heading for an OTT release and will skip its theatrical release. Soorarai Pottru will be streaming from October 30th on Amazon Prime informed the actor. The announcement came along with the Vinayaka Chavithi wishes from Suriya.

Soorarai Pottru will release in Telugu as Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra and is directed by Sudha Kongara. The film is based on the life story of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath. Suriya’s 2D Entertainment produced Soorarai Pottru. Aparna Balamurali is the leading lady and Mohan Babu, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal and Sampath Raj played other prominent roles. Soorarai Pottru was initially planned for summer release this year. Suriya decided to head for a digital release after he realized that the theatres would not reopen anytime soon.