Most awaited Bollywood flicks gearing up for digital release?

A flock of Bollywood films including biggies are announced for digital release after the theatres are shut due to coronavirus pandemic. The list of digital releases goes on and the digital platforms scheduled films with decent gaps to entertain the audience with new content. As per the latest reports, Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh’s 83 too may release through digital platforms very soon. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Reliance Entertainment CEO, Shibasish Sarkar confirmed the news.

“We are particular to release these projects for Diwali and Christmas respectively. If there is any delay further, we would head for a digital release” said Shibasish Sarkar. Considering the current situation, there is no chance of theatres to be reopened this year as the spread of coronavirus in the country is huge. The Centre too is not in a mood to grant permissions for theatres anytime soon. The filmmakers are unclear if the audience rushes to theatres if the theatres are reopened. Most of them are waiting for the vaccination for coronavirus to arrive so that they can get back to business.

Rohit Shetty directed Sooryavanshi and Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif are the lead actors. Kabir Khan directed 83 and Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone are the lead actors. Both these are the most awaited films of Bollywood for this year.