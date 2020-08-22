Vinayaka Chavithi begins without big idols and crowd celebrations

For the first time in recent history, the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have kicked off amid the absence of huge idols in the pandals all over. In states lik Andhra Pradesh, the pandals were banned totally considering the threat of virus spread from gatherings of devotees. Almost, all sections of people confined to home and celebrated the festival at home itself.

Even the puja material was procured from online website services this time. This avoided the risk of infections from going to the market or roadside temporary vendors. Even the temples were restricting the arrival of devotees. The puja was held in a low profile without the usual fanfare and big crowds.

At the famous Kanipakam Varasiddhi Vinayaka Temple, the Brahmotsavams began on a low key and the celebrations will continue for the next 21 days. The temple authorities announced that only 2,000 to 3,000 devotees would be allowed for darshan this year. Special steps were taken to ensure physical distancing between the devotees during darsan.

Restrictions were imposed on the Nimajjanam celebrations and processions. Limited persons were asked to accompany the idols. At immersion points, the devotees are asked to comply with the guidelines given by the authorities. Action will be initiated if big idols were brought for immersion.