Revanth says he would “occupy” Telangana secretariat after KCR

Why was the secretariat demolished? Ask Telangana PCC chief Revanth Reddy. He says the new secretariat is being built only for him and that he would be the next CM of Telangana. Till now, he has been saying that the CM would be decided by the party high command in case the Congress manages to get a majority. But, now he says he would become the next CM.

Revanth said this in an informal chitchat with the mediapersons. Thanks to Covid situation, press conferences and media addresses have become a thing of past. He is occasionally holding free-wheeling chitchat with mediapersons. During one such chitchats he said this.

Revanth said that KTR can never occupy the CM’s seat. He said that no CM’s son has so far become a CM in Hyderabad city. He said Jagan became CM in Amaravati not in Hyderabad. He said that the new secretariat too will not see KTR as the CM, He said KTR can never become the CM. He reminded that even when everything was fixed for KTR’s appointment, he (Revanth) had categorically said that KTR can never become the CM of the state.

Revanth claimed that the winds were blowing in favour of the Congress and that the party would come back to power if and when the next elections are held in Telangana. He said that he would occupy the secretariat after the elections.