Why did Minister Anil Yadav banishe uncle Roop Kumar Yadav?

Minister for water resources in AP, Anil Kumar Yadav is now on a course correction mode. He has now realised that the man who he trusted most is actually damaging his image. Waking up before it is too late, he has shown the door to his paternal uncle Roop Kumar Yadav. He is now in a damage control mode and is trying to meet the aggrieved sections in his constituency to mend fences.

Anil Kumar Yadav’s uncle Roop Kumar Yadav is known as minister’s alter ego. He used Anil Kumar’s position and image for his own benefit. He was reportedly involved in land grab and extortion. He was sending recommendation letters in the name of the minister. All these things came to light when a family of four staged a dharna against the shady land deals of Roop Kumar. It has come to light to that Roop has reportedy collected Rs 5 crore in the name of Anil.

Realising that this would affect his image and would cost him his political career, Anil Kumar Yadav has acted swiftly. He has reportedly banished Roop Kumar from his house and has told him not to visit his camp office. He also told the officials and the general public not to do any recommendation that Roop Kumar Yadav sends.

Anil Yadav, who is already under fire, for being inaccessible to the voters, is now on a course correction mode.