Will ‘2nd time MLC’ be lucky for Kavitha?

Kalvakuntla Kavitha, the daughter of TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao took oath as MLC for the second time on Wednesday (today).

She took oath as MLC for first time in October 2020. But her term ended in January 2022. She again got elected as MLC unanimously from Nizamabad Local Bodies Constituency in December 2021.

Kavitha will now remain as MLC for six years till January 2028. When Kavitha took oath as MLC for first time in 2020, there were speculations that KCR made her MLC to take Kavitha into his cabinet.

But that never happened in her first term as MLC. Kavitha now became MLC for second time which again fuelled speculations in political circles about the possibility of KCR inducting her into his cabinet.

But political analysts see no such chances as TRS is currently going through a tough phase due to defeat in the recent Huzurabad Assembly bypoll in the hands of BJP’s Etala Rajender and BJP emerging as a strong force in Telangana.

KCR is already facing severe criticism of running ‘family rule’ in Telangana by making his son KTR and nephew Harish Rao as ministers and his another nephew J.Santhosh Kumar as Rajya Sabha member. Under these circumstances, if KCR makes his daughter as minister, it will fuel further criticism against TRS.

For these reasons, it is believed that KCR may not take Kavitha into his cabinet and will again send her to national politics by asking her to contest from Nizamabad Lok Sabha again in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Kavitha won Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in 2014 but lost to BJP’s Dharmapuri Aravind in 2019.

So, all these factors indicate that the second time MLC tenure for Kavitha may not prove lucky for her to become minister.