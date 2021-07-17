Revanth to take up Rs 1,000cr Kokapet land scam with Modi, Amit Shah!

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Saturday addressed a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan to ‘expose’ Rs 1,000 crore scam by TRS government in Kokapet land auction held on July 15.

Revanth said all the plots were bagged by benamis and friends of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

He said the highest bid was Rs 60 crore per acre for one of the eight plots put up for auction but other seven plots were sold for just Rs 30 crore and Rs 40 crore respectively. Revanth questioned how can there will be such a huge price variation of up to 50% variation for plots located in the same place and when all are near Hitech City and Financial District.

Revanth alleged that KCR and his team ensured no outsiders bid for these land parcels and only his benamis and friends submit bids for low prices and grab them. By doing so, KCR caused Rs 1,000 crore loss to state exchequer and received kickbacks from his benamis and friends in return.

Revanth said he will complain on Telangana government’s Kokapet land scam to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah seeking CBI probe into the issue during the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament.

Revanth challenged BJP leaders to send KCR to jail on this issue if their daily statements warning KCR that BJP will send KCR to jail for corruption were really true.

Revanth demanded KCR to cancel these auctions and take up fresh auction based on Swiss challenge method prescribing Rs 60crore per acre as minimum upset price for all the plots to save public money.