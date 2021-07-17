Naidu likely to appoint Bakkani Narasimhulu as next TTDP chief!

TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is likely to appoint former MLA Bakkani Narasimhulu as the new president of Telangana TDP (TTDP).

Bakkani is known to be the close aide of Chandrababu for long. He served s TDP MLA from Shadnagar from 1994 to 1997.

Though he lost subsequent elections, Naidu accommodated him in various nominated posts as he remained loyal to him as well as TDP.

Naidu nominated him as a member of TTD board when he was CM.

He was also given national secretary post in TDP.

After previous TTDP president L Ramana left TDP and joined TRS last week, Naidu held discussions with Telangana TDP leaders to select new TTDP president. Though the names of Ravula Chandrashekar Reddy, Kothakota Dayakar Reddy, Aravind Kumar Goud have come up, Naidu reportedly is in favour of Bakkani Narasimhulu from Scheduled Castes to head TTDP after Ravula refused to accept the post on health grounds.

Naidu is expected to officially announce the name of Bakkani Narasimhulu as new TTDP chief besides appointing working presidents for TTDP in a day or two.