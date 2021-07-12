Revanth’s first stroke: Hits Kaushik Reddy for a sixer

The newly-appointed Telangana PCC chief Revanth Reddy has shown his master class when he effectively checkmated Kaushik Reddy who was trying to two-time in Huzurabad. He got the audio clips of Kaushik Reddy admitting that the TRS was going to make him the party candidate in the Huzurabad bye-elections and cornered him by serving a show cause notice.

In one stroke, he eliminated Kaushik Reddy from the scene in Huzurabad and prevented a possible defection at the last minute by Kaushik Reddy into the TRS. By exposing his links with the TRS, he has also ensured that Kaushik Reddy does not get a TRS ticket. An embarrassed TRS quickly distanced itself from Kaushik Reddy and said that the party has not yet decided its candidate so far. An equally embarrassed Kaushik Reddy has resigned from the Congress Party by evening.

Kaushik Reddy, who addressed a press conference by evening, did not answer any question related to the audio clip where he said he would get the TRS ticket to contest from Huzurabad. He evaded reply saying that this issue does not matter at all. Kaushik also said that PCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy was in no way connected with his political actions. Kaushik Reddy tried to put the blame on Revanth Reddy but looked quite unconvincing.

Analysts say that with the latest exposure of his phone conversation audio clips, the TRS would find it difficult to make him its candidate from Huzurabad. This actually clears the decks for other candidates from the TRS. Even if he joins the TRS, he would only have to work for the official candidate. This is also a clear message that Revanth means business and would not allow political two-timing in the Congress Party.