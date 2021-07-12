Why is KTR hiding behind Harish Rao in Huzurabad?

Huzurabad bye-elections is by far the biggest test of strength for the ruling TRS. The challenger Eatala Rajender is someone who knows how the TRS plans and performs. He knows the TRS tactics inside out. And more importantly, he has remedies for everything that the TRS does to win the elections.

No wonder, the TRS has already deployed several ministers and has given each MLA responsibility of handling one mandal. Every day, scores of meetings are happening and the TRS biggies are meeting every influencer. KCR himself is working out strategies to defeat Eatala Rajender in Huzurabad bye-elections. More importantly, he has asked his nephew Harish Rao to supervise the TRS election campaign. Harish Rao has been staying put in Huzurabad to coordinate the party’s campaign.

But, the most interesting aspect is where is KTR. Though he is the working president of the party, KTR is nowhere to be seen in Huzurabad. As a working president, he has the responsibility to ensure a TRS victory in Huzurabad. However, the responsibility is left to Harish Rao and not to KTR. He has not toured the constituency after Eatala has resigned from the TRS. The battle front has been left to Harish Rao.

Interestingly, Harish Rao has always been limited to undivided Medak district. Even in the GHMC elections, he was not allowed to campaign in other parts of the GHMC. He was limited to the three or four divisions that come under the former Medak district. Such Harish Rao has been asked to work out strategies in Huzurabad. Though KTR represents Karimnagar district in the assembly, he has not been seen in Huzurabad assembly constituency ever since Eatala has resigned from the assembly.

One wonders why this is happening. What is the game plan behind this? Has KCR put forward Harish Rao to ensure that he fights his best buddy Eatala? Is KTR not being brought forward just because Eatala will raise the issue of KTR’s chief ministerial ambition? Let’s wait for the answers as the story unfolds.