Revanth’s ‘one man show’ develops chinks in T-Congress!

It’s only a month since firebrand Congress leader and MP A Revanth Reddy was appointed as new TPCC chief to head Congress in Telangana.

But chinks appear to have developed in Congress within a month of new TPCC took over.

Congress circles blame Revanth for this. They say Revanth is trying to run Telangana Congress like a ‘one man show’ as per his whims and fancies.

They say Revanth is showing his true colours within a month of becoming TPCC chief.

Congress circles say Revanth tried to create an impression that he involves all senior leaders in decision-making soon after his appointment as TPCC chief. He personally visited residences of all senior Congress leaders and sought their support and coooperation and promised to work together for strengthening Congress and bring Congress to power in Telangana. But this spirit has been lost within a month.

The TPCC meetings in Gandhi Bhavan now bring back the memories of earlier days with leaders indulging in infighting and heated arguments with each other.

On Saturday, there was an open fight in Gandhi Bhavan between Revanth Reddy and AICC programme implementation committee chairman and former Nirmal MLA Aleti Maheshwar Reddy.

Maheshwar Reddy fired at Revanth for unilaterally announcing that TPCC will hold Dalit Dandora meeting in Indravelli in Undividied Adilabad district on August 9 with one lakh dalits against KCR government.

Maheshwar Reddy took a dig at Revanth asking how can he take up programmes in his home district without even informing or consulting him.

Revanth too shot back saying who are you to ask me on this issue. Revanth asked Maheshwar Reddy to confine himself to Nirmal and don’t involve in Indravelli meeting.

Maheshwar Reddy questioned Revanth, “Is it All India Congress or Revanth Congress. Don’t try to run party like a one-man show. This is not TDP. This is Congress. One-man show is not acceptable in Congress.”

This led to heated arguments between both forcing other seniors to involve and pacify both.