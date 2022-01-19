RGV sarcastic comments on Kodali Nani

Ram Gopal Varma, who supported YSRCP party before the elections, has been passing critical comments on the YSRCP government ever since the issue of film tickets surfaced. Today he passed sarcastic comments on Kodali Nani referring to casino episode. Details as follows.

RGV posted on his Twitter handle , “I completely support and appreciate @IamKodaliNani Garu for his initiative to modernise Gudivada ..People talking against the casino are regressive and should be ignored . My question to people looking down upon Kodali Nani initiated casino is “is anyone looking down upon Goa and Las Vegas ? Kodali Nani should be admired for placing GUDIVADA on the same level as PARIS, LONDON, LAS VEGAS etc . Those who are talking against Kodali Nani initiated casino are the people who will drag advancement into pre historic dark ages. The dumbos who are accusing Kodali Nani for bringing GOA culture to GUDIVADA should realise that GUDIVADA people will go to GOA but GOA people don’t come to GUDIVADA Nani Garu should be admired for trying to modernise GUDIVADA”.

Needless to say that these comments garnered enough attention from the people and most of them detest this kind of activities from ruling party leaders.