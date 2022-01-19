Ram Charan waiting for Allu Arjun’s Film

Allu Arjun was super confident in his recent offering Pushpa: The Rise and the film performed exceptionally well across North India. The film grossed over Rs 84 crores in North under extreme Covid-19 conditions. Now, his last film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is dubbed into Hindi and is announced for January 26th release. After the official announcement was made, there are speculations across social media that Ram Charan and Sukumar’s super hit film Rangasthalam will hit the screens in Hindi and the date is locked.

As per the update, Ram Charan and Sukumar will take the call on the Hindi release of Rangasthalam based on the performance of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in theatres. Trade analysts are unsure about the predictions and the team of Rangasthalam is waiting for the box-office performance of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in theatres. The theatres in various states are shut because of the third wave of Covid-19. With no notable releases in Hindi, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has fair chances of doing well across the North Indian circuit.

Ram Charan is also eagerly waiting for the release of RRR which is directed by SS Rajamouli. The film’s new release date will be announced soon.