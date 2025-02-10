RGV Seeks 8-Week Extension for CID Inquiry

Controversial Telugu filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) failed to appear before the CID officials in Guntur for an ongoing inquiry. Citing his busy schedule with movie promotions, RGV requested an 8-week extension to attend the investigation. Instead, he sent his legal representative to the CID office to communicate his unavailability.

The inquiry stems from a complaint filed by Vamsi Krishna Bandaru, a resident of Atmakur near Mangalagiri. Bandaru accused RGV of releasing his 2019 film, Kamma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Reddlu, on YouTube under the same title, despite objections raised in the Telangana High Court. The film was later renamed Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu for its theatrical release. Bandaru alleged that certain scenes in the movie were not removed and accused RGV of posting content that could incite caste-based tensions.

The Mangalagiri CID police station registered a case against RGV on November 29 last year. CID officials served notices to the director on February 7, instructing him to appear for questioning on February 10. However, RGV informed the authorities that he could not attend due to prior commitments related to his film promotions. He assured them of his availability after eight weeks.

As of now, the CID has not officially responded to RGV’s request for an extension. Reports suggest that the authorities might issue another notice to ensure his presence for the inquiry.