KTR visits Chilkur, raises concern over CS Rangarajan’s safety

BRS working president KT Rama Rao visited Chilkur Balaji temple head priest CS Rangarajan on Monday. The Opposition leader inquired about CS Rangarajan’s health and safety, in the wake of attack on him by a group claiming as Rama Rajyam Sainyam.

Activists of Rama Rajyam Sainyam, a Hindu outfit, reportedly founded by Veera Raghava Reddy, attacked CS Rangarajan at his home. The attackers have been so aggressive that they barged into priest Rangarajan’s home and attacked him. When Rangarajan’s son tried to obstructed, even he was attacked.

As the vidoes of CS Rangarajan’s attack became viral, Hindus across the Telugu states were left in shock.

“If head priest of Chilkur Balaji temple CS Rangarajan is attacked, then what is the situation of a common man in Telangana? It is unfortunate that a devout and respected priest has to face this situation,” said KT Rama Rao, expressing concern over the shocking incident.

Opposition leader KTR demanded Telangana Govt to arrest all those involved in the violent incident and take strict action irrespective of their background and intentions.

Senior BRS leaders Sabita Indra Reddy, Srinivas Goud, RS Praveen Kumar and others accompanied KTR to Chilkur.

Coming to attackers, Moinabad Police arrested Rama Rajyam Sainyam founder Veera Raghava Reddy, the mastermind behind the attack. Shocking details emerged about Veera Raghava Reddy, as he is building a Hindu outfit in the name of Rama Rajyam Sainyam and even recruiting youth to further his activities. However the clear motive behind attack is yet to be known.