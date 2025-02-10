x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Nithya Menen Stunning Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
View all stories
Home > Politics

KTR visits Chilkur, raises concern over CS Rangarajan’s safety

Published on February 10, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Game Changer Remark: Allu Aravind apologizes to Mega Fans
image
MLC Polls: Alphores Narendar Reddy files nomination amid fanfare
image
Big Twist : Lady who accused Kiran Royal arrested
image
Vishwak Sen issues an Apology, urges not to Kill his Film
image
KTR visits Chilkur, raises concern over CS Rangarajan’s safety

KTR visits Chilkur, raises concern over CS Rangarajan’s safety

BRS working president KT Rama Rao visited Chilkur Balaji temple head priest CS Rangarajan on Monday. The Opposition leader inquired about CS Rangarajan’s health and safety, in the wake of attack on him by a group claiming as Rama Rajyam Sainyam.

Activists of Rama Rajyam Sainyam, a Hindu outfit, reportedly founded by Veera Raghava Reddy, attacked CS Rangarajan at his home. The attackers have been so aggressive that they barged into priest Rangarajan’s home and attacked him. When Rangarajan’s son tried to obstructed, even he was attacked.

As the vidoes of CS Rangarajan’s attack became viral, Hindus across the Telugu states were left in shock.

“If head priest of Chilkur Balaji temple CS Rangarajan is attacked, then what is the situation of a common man in Telangana? It is unfortunate that a devout and respected priest has to face this situation,” said KT Rama Rao, expressing concern over the shocking incident.

Opposition leader KTR demanded Telangana Govt to arrest all those involved in the violent incident and take strict action irrespective of their background and intentions.

Senior BRS leaders Sabita Indra Reddy, Srinivas Goud, RS Praveen Kumar and others accompanied KTR to Chilkur.

Coming to attackers, Moinabad Police arrested Rama Rajyam Sainyam founder Veera Raghava Reddy, the mastermind behind the attack. Shocking details emerged about Veera Raghava Reddy, as he is building a Hindu outfit in the name of Rama Rajyam Sainyam and even recruiting youth to further his activities. However the clear motive behind attack is yet to be known.

Next Vishwak Sen issues an Apology, urges not to Kill his Film Previous RGV Seeks 8-Week Extension for CID Inquiry
else

TRENDING

image
Game Changer Remark: Allu Aravind apologizes to Mega Fans
image
Vishwak Sen issues an Apology, urges not to Kill his Film
image
Buzz: Ravi Teja in talks for one more Film?

Latest

image
Game Changer Remark: Allu Aravind apologizes to Mega Fans
image
MLC Polls: Alphores Narendar Reddy files nomination amid fanfare
image
Big Twist : Lady who accused Kiran Royal arrested
image
Vishwak Sen issues an Apology, urges not to Kill his Film
image
KTR visits Chilkur, raises concern over CS Rangarajan’s safety

Most Read

image
MLC Polls: Alphores Narendar Reddy files nomination amid fanfare
image
Big Twist : Lady who accused Kiran Royal arrested
image
KTR visits Chilkur, raises concern over CS Rangarajan’s safety

Related Articles

Kamakshi Bhaskarla At Laila Movie Trailer Launch Event Naga Chaitanya In Thandel Promotions Ananya Panday Blooms With Jasmine Nithya Menen Stunning Look Rakul Preet Singh Golden Glow Look Keerthy Suresh Akka Photoshoot Nabha Natesh Looks Gorgeous In Pink Saree Sandeep Reddy Vanga at Thandel Jaathaara Event Sai Pallavi at Thandel Jaathaara Event Archana at Karmastalam Movie Press Meet Akhil Akkineni at CCL Press Meet Faria Abdullah At Dance Ikon Press Meet NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025 Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025