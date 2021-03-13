Rohith calls VSP sale an attack on self-respect of Andhras

Actor Nara Rohith has given a clarion call to all sections of people to rally together to make ‘Save Steel Plant’ agitation a success. He called for a united struggle to protect the Visakha Steel Plant as it is a symbol of self-respect for the people of Andhra Pradesh. The people’s agitation should pave the way for a golden future for the State.

Rohith said that the Vizag Steel Plant was a matter of pride for two generations. The inspiration from the agitation would lay the road for future progress. The Steel Plant was like a caring mother who was creating livelihoods by providing jobs for both the present and future generations of Andhra people.

Stating that the Steel Plant was a symbol of ‘Telugodi’ pride, Mr. Rohith thanked the workers’ associations for making him a part of their relentless agitation. ‘My support will always be there for the Steel Plant agitation. It is not my nature to turn my back when the people face a problem. I will stand by the fellow Andhra citizen in his hour of trouble.”

Rohith termed the privatisation move as an attack launched on the self-respect of the Andhras as a whole. At such a time, all Andhras should wake up and fight with courage for carving out a new future. It was high time that the fruits of sacrifices made by the Andhras in the past should not be allowed to fall into the hands of others.

Rohith asserted that a determined agitation was the need of the hour in order to prevent Telugu self-respect from turning into a farce.