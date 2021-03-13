Pic Talk: Samantha in Meditation!

Samantha Akkineni has reached Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation along with Manchu Lakshmi, Rakul Preet Singh and others. The actress now has shared a pic where we can see her sitting down and meditating peacefully.

She explained that meditation will free her from thoughts and releases stress. Also, she said that meditation has the power to change the way we look at things. Samantha also explained how meditation brings a sense of calmness and happiness in her life.

She asked everyone to start their meditation journey right now. “Whatever the method or school of mediation, start it now,” she wrote. Finally, she shared a quote of Sadhguru – “Meditation is the only way to freedom from stress as it is a dimension beyond the mind .All the stress and struggle are of the mind.”