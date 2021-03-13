Why KCR is delaying Warangal, Khammam corporation polls?

Strange are the ways of TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

When GHMC elections were due in February 2021, KCR advanced those elections by two months.

He forced GHMC elections in December 2020 all of a sudden with a strategy that Opposition parties will not get enough time even to find candidates let alone giving tough fight for TRS.

However, KCR’s strategy backfired with TRS seats in GHMC coming down from 99 in 2015 to 56 in 2020.

The BJP on the other hand made major gains by increasing its tally from 4 in 2015 to 48 in 2020.

In this backdrop, all political parties expected that KCR will advance even the crucial elections for Warangal and Khammam municipal corporations.

However, KCR is maintaining complete silence on these elections even as the term of present councils of Warangal and Khammam municipal corporations will end tomorrow (March 14, 2021).

With this, both the corporations will go under the rule of Special Officers who will be IAS officers.

The TRS government is not showing any interest to hold elections for both these corporations anytime soon.

TRS wants to see the results of MLC polls on March 17 and Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll expected in April/ May.

If TRS performs well in these elections, KCR may go for Warangal, Khammam corporation polls.

If not, he will keep these corporations under Special Officers for few more months until the political atmosphere improves for TRS.