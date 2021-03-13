Pic Talk: See this Raw Pic of Jacqueline!

Jacquelene Fernandez, the Sri Lankan actress has caught the attention of the social media users today! She has shared a pic in which she appeared half-nude! Seeing this pic, many men have gone mad for a few minutes.

The stunner looked crazy with her frizzy hair and hot eyes. She appeared in a special song in Prabhas starrer Saaho. The beauty is also going to be seen in Powerstar Pawan Kalyan starrer ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’. She has allocated 40 days for the shoot of this film and the shoot will take place in Hyderabad.

It is said that Jacqueline will be playing the role of a sister of one of the popular kings in the film. Also, there’s a talk that this actress will die in the second half of the film. The period drama is directed by Krish.

Jacqueline is also going to be seen in the movies including Attack, Bhoot Police, Cirkus, and Bachchan Pandey.