Roja meets KCR after KTR’s jibe on AP

A few hours ago, Telangana minister KTR had made some objectionable comments against the neighbouring Telugu state. Though he did not name it, the reference was obviously to Andhra Pradesh.

He said a friend of his had gone to his native for Pongal and witnessed the bad state of affairs in that state. There was no power, no water and the roads were too bad, the minister said.

KTR further said that his friend had advised him to take some people from Telangana to parts of the neighbouring state to experience how good they are in Telangana when compared to the neighbouring state.

Though these comments of KTR were uncalled for and unwarranted, Minister for Tourism from AP R K Roja visited KTR’s father and chief minister KCR at Pragati Bhavan. She said she had visited the TS chief minister only to seek his blessings.

When KTR’s comments were referred to her by the media persons, she said those comments were not about Andhra Pradesh.

“I don’t think his (KTR) comments were about AP. There are many neighbouring states to Telangana,” she quipped.

When asked what if KTR’s reference was about AP, Roja said that she would take KTR to AP and show him how best the state is being developed. She said KTR was misguided and misinformed by the friend.

Whatever Roja said to take light of KTR’s comments, one wonders what prompted him to talk about Andhra Pradesh.

Does it mean that TRS is going against the YSR Congress, breaking the relations with the other Telugu state?