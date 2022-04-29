Senior IPS officer in AP wants posting

Senior IPS officer of 1989 batch, A B Venkateswara Rao, who is currently under suspension, wrote a letter to the AP government seeking posting and pay from the government. He wrote the letter to chief secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, citing the latest direction of the Supreme Court on his suspension.

The Supreme Court had dismissed the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the AP government against the AP high court order. The high court had kept aside the suspension of the IPS officer.

The senior officer was suspended on charges of misuse of funds in purchase of electronic gadgets for the state intelligence wing, which he was heading when the TDP was in power. He was suspended in February 2020.

As the courts set aside the suspension, Venkateswara Rao asked the chief secretary to give him a post that deem fit. He also wanted the government to release his salary and wages from the date of his suspension to the date.

There is a cold war between the YSR Congress government and the IPS officer, who is accused of being loyal to the TDP. He is also accused of engineering defection of 23 MLAs and 3 MPs from the YSR Congress to the TDP between 2014 and 2019.

It is to be seen how the YSR Congress government would react to his latest letter and the direction of the Supreme Court.

It is a big question now, even among the officers, whether the government would reinstate him and give him some posting or take some excuse.