Actor Gopichand Injured

Tollywood actor Gopichand has been shooting for his next film in the direction of Sriwass in Mysore. The actor lost his control and fell down due to a leg slip. The movie unit revealed that the actor is completely fine and they requested the fans and friends not to worry about the incident. The shoot of the film came to a halt for today and it will resume soon. Dimple Hayati is the leading lady and Jagapathi Babu will be seen in an important role.

People Media Factory are the producers and the film releases next year. Gopichand is done with the shoot of Pakka Commercial directed by Maruthi and the film releases on July 1st 2022. Wishing Gopichand a speedy recovery.